Khammam tops in development & welfare schemes: Puvvada

Khammam: Khammam district has been a pioneer in the implementation of development and welfare schemes introduced by the State government, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar while participating in the Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

An amount of Rs.166 crore is being spent on infrastructure development, construction of new buildings and renovation of the old Collectorate for Government Medical College in Khammam.

The government has sanctioned nursing colleges at Sathupalli and Palair and works would soon be started, the Minister said.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag, Ajay Kumar said as part of Arogya Mahila programme, as many as 8, 973 women have been tested and free medicines were given to 1,882 women. With the measures taken by the government, the public’s trust in government hospitals increased and 5, 021 women gave birth to children in government hospitals in recent times.

Through the Mother Milk Bank set up at Mother and Child Care Centre 8.33 lakh ml milk was collected from pregnant women, the minister revealed.

Under Mana Ooru Mana Badi, infrastructure was developed at 426 government schools at a cost of Rs.178 crore. 5,483 dual desks have been provided for 92 schools while digital classrooms have been set up in 115 government schools, Ajay Kumar said.

Tenders were called for the construction of a cable bridge across river Munneru in Khammam city at a cost of Rs.180 crore. As many as 2.92 lakh households in the district were being provided safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha, he added.

ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, BRS district president MLC T Madhusudhan, Mayor P Neeraja, district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and others were present.