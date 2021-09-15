Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar hails Dalit Bandhu scheme

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday said that Dalit Bandhu scheme will change the lives of the dalits in the State. Addressing the media person he conveyed special thanks to the Chief Minster K Chandrashekar Rao who allotted the scheme as the pilot project in Chintakani mandal. He said that CM KCR is striving hard for the development of Dalit peopleand added that the dreams of the Dr Ambedkar is being fulfilled under KCR's leadership.

He said that there are no limits in the scheme as the government is giving hundred per cent subsidy 10 lakhs to each family. He said that the scheme is will help affected employees and retired employees as well.

Ajay Kumar said that the government has appointed 26 district level officers for 26 panchyat in Chintakani mandal for opening Dalit Bandhu accounts. He informed that nearly four thousand dalit famines are living in the mandal and the government would be spent nearly 450 crores under the scheme .

District Collector VP Gowtham, Additional Collector Madhusudhan, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others attended in the programme.