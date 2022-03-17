Khammam: Tribal leaders demand action against Jeeyar

Khammam: Condemning the remarks made by spiritual leader ChinnaJeeyar Swamy on the popular tribal deities of Sammakka and Saralamma, tribal leaders demanded that he tender an unconditional apology to the tribals as well as the entire Telangana people.



Government whip andPinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao took to his Facebook page, slamming the Jeeyar for insulting the deities. He saidJeeyarhas no right to comment on the tribal goddesses. He said Sammakka and Saralamma are revered and worshipped as goddesses by the tribals and the non-tribals across the State. Crores of devotees attend their Medaram Jatara to pay their obeisance. He alleged that the JeeyarSwamy was a liar who earlier cheated the people.

Bhadrachalam MLA PodemVeeraiahalso condemned Jeeyar Swamy's comments and pointed to the worship of the deities for centuries. He asked what made Jeeyar level the allegations against the tribal goddesses. "Not a single rupee is collected for offering darshan of Sammakka and Saralamma so far. But You (Jeeyar) started business with some realtors and collecting tickets and gold in the name of Samata Murthy statue," he said, adding that the Swamy must withdraw his words and tender apology to all the tribal people.

Meanwhile, Thudum Debba (AadivasiHakkulaPorataSamitthi) Kothagudem district wing members submitted a memorandum to District SP Sunil Dutt in Kothagudem on Thursday, demanding action against the Jeeyar for hurting the sentiments of tribals. Its district president S Koteswara Rao demanded slapping of SC/ST cases on the Jeeyar Swamy.