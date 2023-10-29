Live
- Hyderabad: Sorry, no gold for topper in Genetics
- Bhongir: BJP workers told to ensure Guduru Narayana Reddy win
- India abstains from UN resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict
- Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra told to appear on Nov 2
- Khammam: Tummala Nageswara Rao speaking utter lies says Puvvada Ajay Kumar
- Deadline set by Dam Safety Authority to govt expires today
- Bhongir: Take Narendra Modi government’s schemes to every house, says Guduru Narayana Reddy
- Transform Your Home into Green Sanctuary of Serenity
- Disappointed ticket aspirants kick up dust
- Onus on contract agency: KTR
Just In
Khammam: Tummala Nageswara Rao speaking utter lies says Puvvada Ajay Kumar
Congressman Tummala Nageswara Rao has come under fire from BRS leaders in Khammam for the remarks he allegedly made disparaging Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Khammam : Congressman Tummala Nageswara Rao has come under fire from BRS leaders in Khammam for the remarks he allegedly made disparaging Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Tummala lacks moral authority to criticise the Chief Minister, said Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Kandala Upender Reddy, the BRS Wyra candidate.
Puvvada ridiculed Tummala’s claim of getting ministership for KCR. He said the Congress leader neither participated in the Statehood agitation nor even once raised ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan. While Tummala was experiencing a string of setbacks, KCR never experienced failure, he pointed out. He observed that former MPs Poguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala did not enhance the BRS prestige, rather they caused harm to the party in erstwhile Khammam district. He alleged that Tummala damaged the prospects and political careers of numerous leaders. He also amassed hundreds of acres of farmland after becoming a minister and was uttering lies, Ajay Kumar added.