Khammam: Tummala Nageswara Rao speaking utter lies says Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam : Congressman Tummala Nageswara Rao has come under fire from BRS leaders in Khammam for the remarks he allegedly made disparaging Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Tummala lacks moral authority to criticise the Chief Minister, said Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Kandala Upender Reddy, the BRS Wyra candidate.

Puvvada ridiculed Tummala’s claim of getting ministership for KCR. He said the Congress leader neither participated in the Statehood agitation nor even once raised ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan. While Tummala was experiencing a string of setbacks, KCR never experienced failure, he pointed out. He observed that former MPs Poguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala did not enhance the BRS prestige, rather they caused harm to the party in erstwhile Khammam district. He alleged that Tummala damaged the prospects and political careers of numerous leaders. He also amassed hundreds of acres of farmland after becoming a minister and was uttering lies, Ajay Kumar added.