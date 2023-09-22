Live
Khammam turned a model city says Puvvada Ajay Kumar
Conveys special thanks to MA&UD Minister KTR who extended support on development
Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said Khammam city has undergone extensive development over the past nine years to become a model city. He formally launched works for a number of projects that would cost Rs 2.95 crore on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he urged the people to support the BRS party in the upcoming elections so that further development projects can be taken up for the town and the district as well.
He drew their attention to how Khammam, once teeming with various civic problems, developed under the BRS rule in the last nine years. He extended special thanks to MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao for taking special care of Khammam town.
