  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam turned a model city says Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam turned a model city says Puvvada Ajay Kumar
x

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar taking part in development programmes in Khammam on Thursday.

Highlights

Conveys special thanks to MA&UD Minister KTR who extended support on development

Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said Khammam city has undergone extensive development over the past nine years to become a model city. He formally launched works for a number of projects that would cost Rs 2.95 crore on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the people to support the BRS party in the upcoming elections so that further development projects can be taken up for the town and the district as well.

He drew their attention to how Khammam, once teeming with various civic problems, developed under the BRS rule in the last nine years. He extended special thanks to MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao for taking special care of Khammam town.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X