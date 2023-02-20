Khammam: Vande Bharat gets huge response

Khammam: On an average 95 persons board Vande Bharat Express at Khammam railway station while another 106 passengers disembark daily, SCR officials, pointing to the growing popularity of the speedy service train. The prestigious train was introduced on Secunderbad-Visakhapatnam route on January 15. Besides Khammam, the train also halts at Warangal, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

In last one moth of period, as many as 1,182 passengers have travvled from Khammam to Warangal and Secunderabad. Another 2,768 passengers have travelled towards Vijawadad, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. On other hand, 1,274 passengers have travelled to Khammam from Visakhapatnam while another 1,806 passengers have travelled from Secunderabad to Khammam.

The passengers expressed happy on peacful journey in the Vande Bharat Express and shared their happiness with officers informed SCR General Manger Arunkumar Jain here in media people on Sunday. He also explained the uses and protection of people in the train. He said, expect Sunday's the rain runs in day time scheduling timings. He conveyed special thanks to the people who gave extended support to the service.