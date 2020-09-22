Khammam: Work seriously to win MLC elections, Minister Puvvada tells party workers

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the party workers in the erstwhile Khammam district to conduct voter enrolment for Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal MLC election in an organised manner.

As part of Assembly constituency-wise meetings being organised in the district, the Minister addressed a preparatory meeting of TRS workers of Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam constituencies at Bhadrachalam on Monday.

Ajay Kumar already held meetings with leaders and workers of Khammam, Madhira, Palair, Yellandu Assembly constituencies. He said the party has been winning all the elections held in the State so far and the same would be the case with regard to this MLC elections. Every party worker has to make serious efforts to elect the candidate to be fielded by the party as winning the MLC election was a matter of prestige for the party, Ajay Kumar told the party ranks, he stated.

The State government would soon take a favourable decision to address the problems of sada bainama and podu lands. Schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, 24-hour free power supply, Rythu Bandhu were being implemented only by Telangana government, he asserted.

Ajay said nearly 92 welfare schemes are being implemented in the State. The people have been witnessing the progress being made in Telangana for the past several years and supporting the TRS.

Several youths from different political parties had joined the TRS in the presence of Minister Ajay Kumar. Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, District Library Chairman D Rajender and others took part in the meeting.

