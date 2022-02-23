Khammam: ZP Chairman L Kama Raj appeals to make Mana Ooru- Mana Badi a success

Khammam:Zilla Parishad chairman L Kama Raj appealed to the all the public representatives and officials to make the prestigious Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme a success in the district.

He attended the ZP general body meeting along with district Collector VP Gautham, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and other officials. He said for strengthening the education sector the government has planned to conduct Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme in the State. He said schools building will be constructed or repaired and all facilities will be provided there. He asked officials to develop all the schools and improve the facilities.

Kamal Raj said, the government has given more importance to the development of education and health sectors and spending more funds. MLC Tata Madhusudhan asked the public representatives to cooperate with officials for making the programme a success. He said Mana Ooru- Mana Badi is the dream project of Chief Minister KCR and with participation of people all the schools will be development in short time.

He appealed to the NRIs to extend support to the programme. District Collector VP Gautham while speaking in the meeting, informed that the government selected 426 schools in the district for the development in the first phase under the programme. He said, nearly 60,000 people will be getting the benefit in the first phase programme. He appealed to the public representatives from village level to district level to cooperate with the officials.

Later, ZPTC, MPP members explained their opinions on the progamme and cleared their doubts. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer V Appa Rao, District Education Officer Yadaiah, the ZPTC, MPP members and officers participated in the meeting.