Kishan pays homage to deceased BJP activist

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy interacting with deceased BJP activist Sai Ganesh’s family members in Khammam on Friday
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy interacting with deceased BJP activist Sai Ganesh’s family members in Khammam on Friday

Khammam: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy visited Khammam town on Friday.

He directly went to the deceased BJP activist S Sai Ganesh's house and expressed condolences. He interacted with Sai Ganesh's grandmother Savithramma and his sister.

He garlanded the Ganesh's portrait and participated in the memorial meeting of Sai Ganesh. BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy was also present.

