Kodad: BRS banks on welfare schemes
Highlights
The BRS party, under the leadership of former constituency in-charge Kanmantha Reddy Shasidhar Reddy
Kodad (Suryapet) : The BRS party, under the leadership of former constituency in-charge Kanmantha Reddy Shasidhar Reddy, conducted an election campaign in various villages within the Kodad mandal on Saturday. Alongside MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, they emphasised the party’s role in the development of the region over the past decade.
Addressing the gatherings Shasidhar stressed that the progress witnessed in these villages has been a testament to their commitment to development. He asserted that the victory of BRS is crucial for the continued progress of Kodad. Shasidhar Reddy also commended Mallaiah, describing him as a people-friendly leader.
