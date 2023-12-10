Kothagudem: ‘Mahalaxmi’ scheme flagged off

Kothagudem : In a significant move District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala inaugurated the ‘Mahalaxmi Scheme’ here on Saturday. In addition, she announced the expansion of the Rajiv Arogyashri medical aid to 10 lakhs, making corporate medical services available free of cost to all those in need. The announcement took place at the Mata Shishu Arogya Kendra in Ramavaram.

Dr Ala revealed that Rajiv Arogyashri services are available in 9 government and 4 private hospitals within the district. A total of 2,93,806 eligible individuals in the district stand to benefit from the expanded medical aid, particularly appreciating the positive impact on health outcomes resulting from this increase. The Collector underscored the availability of dialysis services in 5 government hospitals, further fortifying healthcare provisions for the residents of the district.