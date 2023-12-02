Kothagudem: Police detonate 40kg landmine; thwart Maoist sabotage

Kothagudem : In a commendable display of bravery, Superintendent Dr Vineeth G and his team successfully countered the obstacles posed by the banned CPI (Maoist) party in the Cherla Mandal district. Addressing the media on Friday, Dr Vineeth disclosed that security forces, engaged in election duties, averted a potential disaster by neutralising a 40 kg landmine planted on the forest road in the mandal. Maoists had buried the landmine on the main route between Bestha Kothur and Chinna Midiseleru in the mandal.

Despite the Maoists’ call for a boycott of the polls, a sizable number of tribal people and mandal voters cast their ballots after leaving their forested villages. Upon discovering the landmine on the main route between Bestha Kothur and Chinna Midiseleru, the police took swift action, blocking the route and relocating voters from Anjanapuram and Chinna Midiseleru to the Pedda Midisileru polling place along the canal embankment.

Meanwhile, the police safely detonated the landmine, creating a six-feet-deep crater on the road, which was later filled in. The bomb squad’s prompt response prevented any harm to security personnel fulfilling their election duties.

Expressing gratitude, Dr Vineeth acknowledged the courage of the agency’s people who, despite Maoist threats, confidently participated in the voting, trusting in the government and the police. The Superintendent also extended thanks to the CRPF forces for their collaborative efforts, playing a crucial role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections without any untoward incidents.