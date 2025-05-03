Land acquisition for underground drainage works in the pipeline

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan ordered concerned officials to expedite the underground drainage construction work. On Friday, he reviewed the work of Khammam sewage pipeline with the concerned officials at the conference hall of the Collectorate during which he suggested that the Town Planning and Irrigation Department officials jointly visit the field level and complete necessary tests for removal of illegal structures obstructing the construction of sewage canals. The Collector ordered to prepare a comprehensive plan for the acquisition of land required for the construction of sewage treatment plants. He said that if the work is not expedited, action will be taken.

He said that 1.54 km of drainage line out of 8.5 km and 73 manholes out of 432 have been completed in the underground drainage system. He said that the necessary land acquisition process will be underway for the construction of sewage treatment plants with a capacity of 44 MLD at Dhamsalapuram tank and 9.5 MLD at Puttakota tank.

He said that up to 2.5 km of sewage canals can be completed without removing any structures, and that up to 1.5 km have been completed so far. On this occasion, Khan said that underground drainage works in Khammam city have been sanctioned under the Amrit 2 scheme at a cost of Rs 249.5 crore, of which Rs 189 crore 50 lakh has been allocated for the construction of underground drainage system and Rs 60 crore for its maintenance for the next 10 years.