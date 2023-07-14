Mahabubnagar: 19 engineering students from Palamuru selected for CISCO Ideathon

Mahabubnagar : As many as 19 engineering students of different branches from Jayaprakash Naryana Engineering College (JPNCE) have been selected for the CISCO Ideathon competition from Mahbubnagar district.

While congratulating all the BTech students selected for the CISCO Ideathon competition, JPNCE chairman KS Ravi Kumar advised the students to inculcate the habit of innovative thinking and develop the urge for gaining more and more scientific knowledge so as to integrate technology with different subjects and help evolve solutions for complex problems in the society. “I congratulate all those students who have been selected for the CISCO IDEATHON competition. I wish all the 19 students to excel in this competition and get selected for the internship program, which will help pave way for a bright career ahead, “observed the JPNCE Chairman.

It is informed that during the 6 months internship the selected students will be provided a stipend of Rs. 6 lakhs per annum. On the occasion, the chairman reminded that earlier an Engineering student named K. Satish got an annual salary of 14.95 lakhs in CISCO by participating in this kind of process last year. Along with the Chairman, JPNCE principal Dr. Sujivanu Kumar, programme coordinator A Praveen Kumar and engineering students participated.