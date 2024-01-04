Mahabubnagar: Anirudh’s kind gesture to poor college students

Mahabubnagar : In a heartwarming initiative aimed at addressing the nutritional needs of underprivileged students, MLA Anirudh Reddy, representing Jadcherla constituency, celebrated his birthday by launching a free mid-day meal programme at the government junior college located at Balanagar mandal center.

This initiative will benefit over 1,300 students enrolled across five government junior colleges within the Jadcherla constituency.

Expressing gratitude for the thoughtful endeavor, the college management and students conveyed their happiness regarding the commencement of the mid-day meal program. This initiative is a beacon of hope for those students who, due to family conditions, struggle to receive adequate nutrition, impacting their ability to fully engage in their educational pursuits. Anirudh Reddy financed the programme at Balanagar junior college.

MLA Anirudh Reddy, emphasizing his commitment to public service, stated, “I did not come to politics to earn money, but entered politics with the aim of serving the children of poor families.” He pledged his unwavering support for the development of the college and assured all possible assistance.

In addition to the mid-day meal program, MLA Anirudh Reddy extended a generous financial contribution of Rs 50,000 for the installation of mineral water facilities in the college. Encouraging students to focus on their education, he urged them to strive for greater heights and assured them of his continued support.