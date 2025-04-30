Mahabubnagar: Cong pushes energising local leadership

Mahabubnagar: In a major step towards strengthening the party’s base, the Palamuru Congress is gearing up to restructure its leadership at the grassroots level.

A wide-level meeting of the District Congress Party was held at the Mahabubnagar District Congress office on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Devarakadra MLA and DCC president G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR).

During the meeting, senior Congress leaders extensively discussed strategies to empower the party organisation. The discussions focused on forming committees at the booth, village, mandal, and block levels to energise local leadership and ensure effective outreach.

Addressing the media after the meeting, MLA GMR announced that the party will soon initiate the appointment process.

He said that positions will be given to those who have worked hard for the party, reinforcing a merit-based approach.

Criticising the recent BRS public meeting, GMR alleged that attendees were brought by offering money and claimed the meeting was aimed only at targeting the Congress and the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He condemned the criticism of the free bus scheme for women, stating that it was a disrespectful attack on women’s dignity. GMR further said that KCR failed to speak a single word that contributed to developmental discourse.

He expressed confidence that the public has lost

faith in BRS and asserted that Congress will win the upcoming local body elections with strong grassroots support.

The meeting was attended by party in-charges Sri Dommati Sambayya, Sri Bhaskar Yadav, Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Sri Obaidullah Kotwal, Mahabubnagar Municipal Chairman Sri Anand Goud, chairpersons of various corporations, TPCC secretaries, key district Congress leaders, and presidents of affiliated party wings.