Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders’ call to public to attend Vijayaberi Sabha in large number

Mahabubnagar : The Congress leaders from the Kollapur constituency gave a call to the people to take part in a big way in the Telangana Vijayabheri public meeting to be held in Kollaur on September 17 a grand success.

While speaking at a party workers preparatory meeting in Kollapur on Wednesday, Nagarkurnool Parliamentary in-charge PV Mohan and TPCC senior vice president Niranjan, Congress leaders of Kolhapur constituency, and TPCC member Chintalapalli Jagadeeswar Rao gave to make the public meeting a success.

“On September 17, the Congress party AICC former president Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders are coming to Kollapur for the Telangana Vijayabheri meeting. We are making all the necessary preparations for this meeting and alerted all our local leaders and Congress cadres to mobilise as many people as possible to make the meeting a grand success. I am sure this public meeting will pave the path for the Congress party’s victory in Telangana,” said Jagadeeswar Rao.

As the BRS former minister Jupally Krishna Rao has joined the Congress party fold, he wants to showcase his strength from Kolhapur, and in view of this the local leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming meeting a grand success.