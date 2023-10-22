Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders gather to woo voters

Mahabubnagar : The Congress party, led by Erpula Nagaraju, president of the SC Cell Town in Mahabubnagar, initiated the party’s campaign in Ward Number 11 of Balaji Nagar Colony on Saturday. The event witnessed the active participation of prominent figures, among them former MLA N M Srinivas Reddy, former market committee chairman Brahmaiah, DCC vice-president Chandra Kumar Goud, and other devoted party members.

During the campaign, the Congress leaders voiced their apprehensions regarding the lack of substantial development in the district over the past nine years. Former MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, a key figure in the development of Palamuru during his tenure, expressed his lament about the current state of affairs.

The leaders took a critical stance towards the present government, underscoring issues such as legal cases, encroachments, threats, and attacks faced by those who challenge the leadership on development and welfare. They notably highlighted that a significant number of these cases are against BCs (Backward Classes).

Former MLA Reddy sought to reassure the gathered crowd, asserting that the Congress party was committed to bringing about positive changes in Mahabubnagar. He emphasised that the Congress had a vision to formulate schemes benefiting the impoverished and the middle class, promising that the party would ensure the implementation of their “6 Guarantees” for every family in the state. These guarantees are slated to be introduced within 100 days of the Congress assuming power.

In conclusion, the event served as a vital platform for the Congress party to address the pressing issues of development, welfare, and justice in Mahabubnagar. The party made a solemn commitment to fulfill their promises once they take the reins of power. The campaign also enjoyed the robust support of numerous town Congress leaders and supporters who expressed their unwavering solidarity with the party’s vision for a brighter future.