Mahabubnagar: JNTUH VC Katta Narasimha Reddy hailed for encouraging rural engineering colleges

Mahabubnagar : JPNCE chairman and president of Rural Private Engineering Colleges Association KS Ravi Kumar felicitated JNTUH Vice Chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy in Hyderabad onThursday.

He appreciated the VC for his efforts of extending the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) affiliations to protect the rural engineering colleges.

As the JNTUH VC extended the affiliation to almost all the Engineering colleges established in the rural areas particularly in the district, the JPNCE Chairman along with the other association members thanked the VC and that this initiative would help the rural private engineering colleges to further work hard to provide technical and engineering education for the students living in the rural areas.

“We really hail the efforts of JNTUH Vice Chancellor for his support being provided to the rural private engineering colleges in Telangana state by extending their JNTUH affiliations. With this effort, the dream of our Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, of making Golden Telangana can be achieved, as all these engineering colleges are striving hard to provide best quality Technical and Engineering education to the rural students, “observed the JPNCE Chairman.

Adding further, Ravi Kumar and other association members highlighted that JNTUH has emerged as one of the leading technological universities in India providing high quality technical education to the students in the country.

Rural Private Engineering Colleges Association vice president Satish Kadiyala, general secretary Sridhar Udaru, spokesperson Bandaru Venkatesh and others participated in this programme.