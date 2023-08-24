Mahabubnagar: SVS doctors save man in a rare operation

Mahabubnagar: A team of doctors from SVS Medical College have saved the life of a 67-year-old man suffering from a tumor in his lungs, using the most advanced medical procedure practised in few hospitals even in cities. The man was admitted in SVS Medical College hospital with breathing difficulties, loss of appetite and weight loss for more than a month. Even though, he had approached various hospitals, his ailment was not cured.

A chest X-ray of the patient, conducted on the advice Dr Venkateswara Reddy Tummuru, Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine at SVS Medical College Hospital, revealed the collapse of the left lung of the patient. After considering the age and smoking history of the patient, it was suspected that this collapse of the lung could be due to an underlying malignancy and advised him to undergo CT chest. The CT chest report revealed a large mass 6*4 cm obscuring the left mainstem bronchus and occluding the airway completely. After this, the doctors decided to undertake the advanced medical procedure of flexible bronchoscopy and finally visualised the airways in real time and conducted a biopsy.

After careful examination, with the aid of the anesthesia team, a ‘Rigid Bronchoscopy Guided Debulking’ procedure was conducted to remove the tumor and thus the doctors saved the life of the patient.

Professor and HoD, Anesthesia, Dr Rama Krishna, and Dr Ayathullah, Professor, Anesthesia, assisted in the operation. Other doctors who supported the operation included Assistant Prof Dr Nithin Reddy, Dr Vinay, Dr Siddiq, Dr Suma, Dr Anudeep, Dr Srivani, Dr Snigdha, Dr Saranya, Dr Akhil and Dr Navyasree.