Mahbubnagar: Congress lambasts K Chandrashekar Rao over unfulfilled promises to Muslims
CM had made many promises but none has been kept so far, says TPCC spokesperson Zaheer Akhtar
Mahbubnagar : Congress leaders on Thursday slammed Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekar Rao for ignoring the promises made to the Muslims in the State.
While speaking to media at the District Congress Committee office in Mahbubnagar, TPCC spokesperson Zaheer Akhtar said KCR had made many promises such as enhancing reservations for Muslims, construction of Shaadikhanas etc. Not a single promise made by the CM had been implemented till date. KCR had miserably failed to fulfil his promises and now the BRS leaders are trying to gain political mileage by distorting the comments made by TPCC president Revanth Reddy and spreading mis-information to mislead the public.
He further added that lakhs of acres of Waqf lands in the State are being alienated due to not giving judicial powers to the Waqf Board. He criticized that the fact that the income generated on Waqf property is not being spent on poor Muslims.