Mahbubnagar: MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy vows to combat corruption, empower youth

Mahbubnagar : In an extensive meeting of key Congress party workers held in the Jadcherla mandal headquarters on Saturday, the chief guest for the event, CWC special invitee Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy, along with MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy and fellow MLAs, addressed critical issues and laid out a roadmap for the future of Jadcherla constituency.

MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy, leading the meeting, took the opportunity to highlight the challenges faced by the constituency in the past decade under the BRS government. He specifically pointed out alleged instances of land deals, land grabbing, and corruption in the form of black soil transactions. The MLA expressed his commitment to exposing corrupt practices and ensuring accountability for those involved.

During his address, the MLA pledged to make Jadcherla corruption-free. He emphasised his dedication to eradicating corruption in all activities within the constituency, prioritising quality public administration for the benefit of the people.

“I will keep all my workers in my heart who have worked hard day and night for my victory,” affirmed MLA Reddy, acknowledging the contributions of his dedicated team.

Promising opportunities for the youth, he assured that 50% of positions would be reserved for them in the upcoming local body elections. Reddy underscored his commitment to ensuring justice for the youth in every aspect.

Reflecting on past electoral successes, he urged his team to replicate the winning formula that secured seven assembly seats in Mahbubnagar district during the 2023 MLA elections. He called for concerted efforts to achieve a significant victory for the Mahbubnagar district MP candidate in the upcoming MP elections.