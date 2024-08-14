Make CM Revanth’s visit to district a success: DCC chief

Live
District Congress Committee President Puvvala Durga Prasad on Tuesday called on party leaders and workers to make CM Revnath Reddy’s visit to Khammam on August 15 a success.
Khammam: District Congress Committee President Puvvala Durga Prasad on Tuesday called on party leaders and workers to make CM Revnath Reddy’s visit to Khammam on August 15 a success.
The DCC chief requested that grand welcome arrangements be made for CM Revanth, who will also be waiving Rs 2 lakh loans on the day as part of the third instalment of the ‘Loan Waiver Scheme’ apart from inaugurating the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project.
Prasad explained that government created a record in country by allocating Rs 31,000 crores to provide debt relief to 32.50 lakh farmers. “Farmers, district Congress leaders, activists, and fans must come out in large numbers,” he requested.
