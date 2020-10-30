Man attacks girlfriend with knife in Khammam after a tiff

A man attacked his girlfriend with a knife following a quarrel between the two. The incident occurred in Satyanarayanapuram village of Yellandu in Khammam district on Thursday.

According to the police, Sandeep and Soujanya were in love for the last six months and the parents of two were also aware of their relation. Meanwhile, the woman is said to be staying away from Sandeep which enraged him. On Thursday, Sandeep invited Soujanya for a meet to sort out the things between them. He took her to an isolated place and attacked her with a knife and fled away.

The police while patrolling noticed Sandeep's shirt filled with blood stains and questioned him. The accused admitted to injuring his girlfriend and took the police to the incident spot. She was shifted to Khammam government hospital for treatment. The police registered a case against the accused and took up an investigation.

It was learned that there are 18 knife injuries on the woman's body and her condition is said to be critical.