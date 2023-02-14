Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme wins hearts

Khammam: The erstwhile Khammam district people are all praise for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for implementing the flagship programme of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi successfully in the district.

As many as 426 government schools in Khammam district and 369 schools in Kothagudem district are being renovated under the programme and the focus is on 12 components such as toilets with running water facilities, electrification, drinking water supply, painting, kitchen sheds, new classrooms and others.

According to District Collector VP Gautham, an amount of Rs 135 crore is being spent to develop infrastructure in the selected schools with the highest enrollment of students. Works in around 62 schools have been completed and they are ready for the inauguration.

In Kothagduem district, the government spent Rs 61 crore on developing schools, informed officials. Civil works in 46 schools are completed and they are being provided dual desks, painting is being done. The 25 schools where works have been completed are ready for inauguration, informed District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, speaking to The Hans India, commended the officials of both districts for transforming the schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. He said no dropouts were registered in the schools. The schools were acquiring facilities similar to those in corporate school facilities. He said the government was firm on providing quality education to every student on a par with corporate schools.

Puvvada informed that in the first phase of the programmes, the development of 9,123 government schools across the state had been taken up at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore. He said the government was starting English medium in all the schools and digital classrooms along with libraries were being set up to enhance students' learning capabilities.