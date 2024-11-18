Mini libraries at tribal welfare hostels soon

Khammam: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Bhadrachalam is planning to set up mini libraries at 34 post metric hostels in the district. Thousands of students are studying Degree, ITI, Polytechnic, PG, Pharmacy, GNM, BSc Nursing and Engineering in 11 hostels in Khammam district and 23 hostels in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The move will help the students excel in competitive exams.

The decision made by the ITDA PO Project Officer B Rahul has drawn wide appreciation from the student community.

In the joint Khammam district, there are a total of 5,070 students residing in hostels, pursuing various courses such as degree, ITI, polytechnic, engineering, PG, pharmacy and GNM. ITDA spends more than Rs 5 crore for the maintenance of these hostels every year. However, it has not attended to the library needs of the hostel inmates.

The students opine that setting up of libraries with relevant books would help them make aware of opportunities in the job market as well as widen their knowledge required to excel in the competitive examinations.

It may be noted that more than 3,000 unemployed youth register their names for jobs with the employment exchange every year. Against this background, the PO decision, if it materialises soon, will be a boon to them.

Speaking to The Hans India, Rahul informed, “We are planning to setup mini libraries in Post Metric hostels and will provide more help for every tribal student for improving their knowledge. He said they were also planning to conduct coaching programmes to face the competitive examinations.