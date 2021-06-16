Minister Ajay launches several developmental works in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched several developmental works in Khammam on Tuesday. He inaugurated a mini-transfer station built with Rs 1.32 crore at Danavaigudem dumping yard, which will compress waste material before shifting it to Mallemadugu dumping yard. The mini-transfer station would help to save money and time in garbage collection, the Minister explained.

Ajay laid the foundation stone for the construction of market for street vendors at Rotary Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the market was being built with Rs 37 lakh for the benefit of street vendors and to address traffic problems on the roads. Many street vendors were allotted shops at the newly constructed RTC bus stand and a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was given to each street vendor, whose business was affected by Covid crisis, Ajay Kumar informed.

The Minister laid foundation stone for a railway under-bridge to be built with a cost of Rs 16.94 crore on Dhamsalapuram-Bonaral road in the city. The works include construction of approach roads to the bridge and development of the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he informed. Minister Ajay visited Covid vaccination centre set up for vaccinating potential spreaders like auto-rickshaw drivers, mini-van drivers and others at the RTA office. Following the government orders, as many as 25, 000 super spreaders were vaccinated in the city, he informed.

MLC B Lakshminarayana, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, Deputy Mayor Shaik Fatima Zohra, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, RTO T Kishan Rao, TRS district party in-charge Gundala Krishna and others were present.