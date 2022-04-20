Minister Ajay presents 1kg gold to Yadadri temple

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday presented one kg gold to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devastanama on the occasion of his birthday.

Ajay said he presented the gold on behalf of Khammam people for gold plating of the temple Vijaya Gopuram following a call given by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Around 125 kg of gold was required for the work.

In the early hours of the day, Minister Ajay along with his wife Vasantha Lakshmi and son Dr Nayan Raj performed Samprokshanm puja to the gold at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Khammam.

Later he visited Yadadri temple and performed special prayers and presented the gold and silk clothes in presence of temple Executive Officer N Geetha Reddy and district Collector Pamela Satpathi.

He was welcomed by the priests and temple staff. After puja, Minister Ajay called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad for his blessings. CM KCR wished him and felicitated and appreciated the works of the Minister development of the Khammam in all aspects.

He along with family members participated in the Green India Challenge initiated by MP J Santosh Kumar and planted a sapling in the Ministers' quarters in Hyderabad.

He conveyed special thanks to the people and party workers who wished him on his birthday.