Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar slams PM Modi's remarks on Telangana

Khammam: Anti-Modi slogans rent the air across the district as TRS activists and people staged protest and burned effigies of Prime Minister for his remarks on the formation of Telangana State.

Sporting black ribbons and play cards, a large number of TRS leaders and activists participated in the protest against the Prime Minister. They took out protest rallies in all the constituencies.

The TRS MLAs and party constituency in-charges and party leaders joined the protest. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, party's district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP chairman L Kamal Raj, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja along with leaders and youth participated in the protest and conducted a motor bike rally in the city. The leaders condemned Modi's comments on Telangana and burned PM's effigy.

Addressing on the occasion, Minister Ajay Kumar came down heavily on the BJP government. He said the development of Telangana State did not please PM Modi. He said many students and people sacrificed their lives for the formation the separate State of Telangana. He said Chief Minister KCR successfully fought for the separate State.

He said PM Modi's made a shameful comment on Telangana in Parliament. The comments of the PM insulted the Parliament, he said.

He said the State developed in all sectors during the past seven years since its formation under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR. It was not digested by the BJP leaders and made useless comments on the KCR and Telangana government.

Ajay strongly condemned BJP's comments and asked the leaders to open their blind eyes to see the development of State. He said the people are expressing happiness under the KCR regime and extending support to KCR and TRS government.

He said the BJP leaders have no right to comment on KCR. He said CM KCR is not an ordinary person. He has good vision about the development of the state in all aspects.

During the bike rally, Minister Ajay wore black ribbon and rode Bullet bike and encouraged the leaders.