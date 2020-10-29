Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar tells farmers not to cultivate maize in next yasangi

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements made for 2020-21 paddy and cotton procurement and yasangi agriculture action plan for Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the officials would be held responsible if maize was cultivated in the coming yasangi season. Maize might be cultivated in Aswaraopet and Dammapet mandals, hence the officials should educate the farmers to avoid the crop. Measures should be taken to carry out awareness campaigns in villages to educate farmers that government would not procure maize in the next season and the crop would not fetch good price either, he noted.

Though maize was procured at Rs 900 per quintal in other States, the government offered a price of Rs 1,825 per quintal in the last season. Agriculture officials should educate the farmers to adopt modern and cost-effective farming methods.

Farmers should be encouraged to take up horticulture and vegetables cultivation instead of going for paddy cultivation.

Oil palm, pulses and other commercial crops have to be cultivated in order to earn profits and officials need to motivate farmers in that direction, Ajay Kumar suggested.

The Minister informed that 31.75 lakh gunny bags are available in the district against a requirement of 50 lakh bags. The bags would be procured from ration dealers to fulfil the requirement, he added.

Earlier on the day, Minister Ajay Kumar launched development works at different villages in Manugur, Aswapuram and Karakagudem mandals on Wednesday. He laid foundation stone for BT roads and bridges in the mandals.

