MLA praises services of MP Partha Sarathi

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Sunday praised MP Rajya Sabha member and Hetero Drugs chairman Bandi Partha Sarathi Reddy’s...

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Sunday praised MP Rajya Sabha member and Hetero Drugs chairman Bandi Partha Sarathi Reddy’s services to the district. He inaugurated a job mela for the rural unemployed at Sai Spurthi Institute of Technology at Gangram in Sathupalli.

Sandra explained the services of Hetero in the district and lauded MP Bandi Partha Sarathi Reddy for striving to provide employment to rural youth in the district.

The college management made elaborate arrangements for the programme which drew a good response. Sai Spurthi Institute of Technology Secretary &correspondent Dasari Prbhakar Reddy, company HR official SV Jaipal Reddy, district library chairman KothuruUmamaheswara Rao, municipal chairman Kusampudi Mahesh, DCCB director Gorla Sanjeeva Reddy, Atmachairman Vanama Vasu and others participated in the programme.

