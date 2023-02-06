MP Vaddiraju hails budget

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra hailed the State budget and said that it gave importance to the welfare of the people. He termed it as a popular budget and useful to people.

He said the government allocated Rs 2,90,396 crores in the budget (2023-24) is very useful for people's development in all aspects. It showed how CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has given importance to the welfare of the people and the development of the State. He said the government allocated more funds for the ST, SC, BC and Minority developments. He also said, more funds had been allotted for prestigious schemes of Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Dalit Bandu and others. He praised CM KCR as a visionary leader and said that the whole country needs the leadership of CM KCR for development in all aspects.

He explained the Pharma, Tourism, and Industries have been developing well in the last few years in the regime of CM KCR, adding that a number of international companies are in the queue for establishing their base in the State. He said the budget provides relief for farmers, workers and every other section of the society.