MP Vaddiraju heaps praise on KCR

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra ( Gayatri Ravi) on Saturday praised the services of Chief Mininister K Chandrsekhar Rao. He participated in the inauguration of solar power plant at Collectorate (IDOC) along with Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MLA Sadra Venkata Veeraiah.

Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that Telangana is the only tate in the country which provides 24-hour free electricity to agriculture and farmers. Reminding that the State had suffered a lot in terms of electricity, drinking water and irrigation water. He explained that due to the vision of the great leader and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, all the difficulties are being solved now.

Ravichandra praised KCR as the person who proved that agriculture in the new State can become a festival after achieving Swarashtra. The MP congratulated Collector Gautham for setting up a solar power plant and making it the country’s first Green Building Collectorate.

Later MP Ravichandra was felicitated by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Collector VP Gautham, Chairman of Stambhadri Urban Development Corporation (Suda) Bachu Vijay Kumar and President of BRS Khammam City Branch Pagadala Nagaraju attended the event.