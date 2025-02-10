Mudigonda ZP School alumni reunion held

Khammam: An alumni reunion of the Mudigonda Zilla Parishad High School was held at the RK Function Hall in Venkatapuram village in Mudigonda mandal in Khammam district.

They studied at the school during 1974-1990. It was a joyous meeting as they recalled their experiences. State Warehouses Association Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao participated in this programme. He said that in those days, schoolteachers were dedicated and used to treat students with love. He said that after parents, the place belongs to teachers.He said that organising such programmes

will leave a great impressionon their lives. Later, the alumni honoured the teachers who taught them.