Kejriwal Convenes Punjab Meeting Amid Internal Dissent
People trust PM Modi's leadership: Kishan
Skill Universities: A Sustainable Solution to Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment in the Modern Workforce
Chittoor gears up for National Deworming Day
Today's Horoscope for 10 February 2025: Unlock Zodiac Insights & Embrace Your Potential
Rajendranagar: Serious Food Safety Problems at The Fort and Delish Restaurants
World Pulses Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and More
First GBS death in Telangana?
Municipal Commissioner to undergo in-service training in Mussoorie
FPIs offload Rs 7,300 cr worth equities in Feb
Mudigonda ZP School alumni reunion held
Khammam: An alumni reunion of the Mudigonda Zilla Parishad High School was held at the RK Function Hall in Venkatapuram village in Mudigonda mandal in Khammam district.
They studied at the school during 1974-1990. It was a joyous meeting as they recalled their experiences. State Warehouses Association Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao participated in this programme. He said that in those days, schoolteachers were dedicated and used to treat students with love. He said that after parents, the place belongs to teachers.He said that organising such programmes
will leave a great impressionon their lives. Later, the alumni honoured the teachers who taught them.
