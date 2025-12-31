One killed after unidentified vehicle collides with DCM in Prakasam

In a disturbing incident in Prakasam district, road safety concerns have once again been highlighted following a horrific accident near Rangareddypalli in Racharla mandal.

The incident occurred when an unidentified vehicle collided with a DCM van, leading to a devastating fire. Tragically, the driver of the van was burned alive in the collision. The victim has been identified as Verri Swamy, hailing from the Anantapur district.

Another individual, Jayarama Reddy, also from Anantapur, sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital for urgent medical attention.

This incident underscores the escalating risks on our roads, leaving many to question their safety during everyday travel.