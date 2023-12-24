Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations held grandly in Yadadri

Yadadri : The air in the town reverberated with spiritual fervour as devotees gathered to celebrate Mukkoti Ekadashi at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and the associated Patagutta (Purvagiri) Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

In the early hours of Saturday, the main temple witnessed a series of auspicious rituals, including Suprabatham, Aradhana, Balabhogam, and Tiruppavai seva dedicated to Sri Swami Ammavars. At 6:42 am, devotees witnessed the captivating embodiment of Sri Swamy in the form of Lord Lakshminarisimha Swamy on the Garuda Vahanam at the north gate of the temple. Devotees were granted the opportunity to have darshan of Sri Swami from 6:42 am to 8 am, followed by a vibrant procession through the Tiru and Mada streets of the temple. The day continued with Adhyana Ustavams.

In the evening, Sri Swamy graced the devotees in the form of Vishnu Murthy during the Matsyavatara procession in Mada Street. Simultaneously, at the Patagutta temple, Vaikuntha Dwara darshan unfolded at 6:42 am, inviting devotees into a realm of divine bliss.

Dignitaries and political figures, including State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Government Whip, Aler MLA Birla Ilaiah, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and Anirudh Reddy, Yadadri temple EO Ramakrishna Rao, and Hereditary trustee B Narsimhamurthy attended the event. Meanwhile, Vaishnavite temples in the erstwhile Nalgonda district experienced an influx of devotees seeking the divine blessings of Swamy through the auspicious Uttara Dwara Darshanam.