Munneru river floods at threatening level

Heavy rains caused by the recent Montha cyclone and localised thunderstorms have led to severe flooding in the Munneru River, affecting several areas in Khammam city and surrounding districts. The river, swollen by continuous rainfall in upstream regions like Mahabubabad and Warangal, reached a critical level of 28 ft by Thursday morning.

While upstream areas have seen some stabilization, downstream regions continue to experience a slow rise in water levels, putting residential colonies along the riverbanks at risk. Several neighbourhoods in Khammam city have already been submerged, prompting authorities to evacuate affected residents to temporary relief centres.

The Munneru floodwaters have reached the Khammam–Bonakal road, forcing authorities to suspend traffic between the two towns temporarily. Officials estimate that water levels may start receding from midnight, easing the flood situation.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has been closely monitoring the flood situation and coordinating with officials to ensure timely response. Tummala Nageswara Rao, Minister for Agriculture and Marketing, visited the affected areas in Munneru, commending the officials for taking precautionary measures to minimize damage. He also instructed authorities to assess losses and provide support to affected families once the floodwaters recede.

Authorities continue to urge residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious and follow evacuation and safety guidelines until the situation stabilizes.

Amid the disaster, the Communist Party of India (CPI) Khammam District Committee has urged the government to assess losses and provide immediate compensation to affected farmers and residents.

In a statement, CPI District Secretary Dandi Suresh said the cyclone caused severe damage to paddy crops across the district. Other horticultural crops, including chili and garden produce, were also hit, especially in riverine and low-lying areas.

Suresh stressed that compensation should reflect the actual investment and losses incurred by farmers.

He also demanded relief for residents affected by Munneru flooding in Khammam city, emphasising that proper damage assessment must precede aid distribution.