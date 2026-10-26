Munnuru Kapus must set sight on mayor’s post: RJC Krishna

Khammam: State Munnuru Kapu Sangam leader RJC Krishna has called for the unification of the Munnuru Kapu community into a political force and urged its members to work towards securing the Mayor’s post in the upcoming municipal corporation elections by building alliances with other communities.

The views were expressed at a meeting of key Munnuru Kapu community leaders on Sunday, organised under the chairmanship of RJC Krishna at his residence here. Konda Devayya and other community representatives participated in the deliberations on strengthening the organisation and expanding its reach.

Shetti Rangarao said efforts would soon be made to expand the Munnuru Kapu association led by Konda Devayya and strengthen its organisational structure. Former SUDA chairman Bachu Vijayakumar stressed the need to build a strong and inclusive organisation rooted in the history and identity of the Munnuru Kapu community. He said the association should not be confined to personality worship or dominated by a few families but should function with a broader vision and collective leadership.

Ponnam Venkateswarlu called for taking the association forward through social service activities, while Lakkineni Sudheer alleged that the organisation had remained ineffective for nearly a decade.

Raparthi Sharath emphasised the need to expand the association beyond Khammam city and establish a strong presence across the district. The leaders discussed the importance of community unity, organisational expansion, social engagement and political participation ahead of the forthcoming municipal corporation elections.