Nagarkurnool: Unseasonal rains cause heavy losses to farmers

Nagarkurnool: Farmers in the district suffered significant losses due to unexpected rains that lashed the region on Wednesday evening.

A large number of farmers had brought their harvested paddy to the Nellikonda Agricultural Market Yard in the district headquarters.

As the produce was spread out in the open for drying, the sudden rain drenched the entire stock.

The sight of their soaked crops left farmers devastated.

Both maize and paddy were heavily affected by the downpour.

Many farmers were seen in tears, unable to bear the extent of the damage caused by the unseasonal rain.

Farmers are now urging the government to purchase the rain-affected grain and provide them with fair compensation to ease their losses.