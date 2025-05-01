Live
- Tight security in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of PM Modi's visit today
- Sri Ramanujacharya Avatara Mahotsavam begins
- Increasing urban vegetation can save over 1.1 mn lives from heat-related deaths: Study
- Wildfire rages across Israel, sparks national emergency as thousands flee
- SVU V-C unveils roadmap on academic transformation
- Free Fire Max May 1, 2025: Redeem Codes for Free Rewards!
- TTD chairman offers pattu vastram to Simhachalam Appanna
- AP ECET 2025 Hall Ticket Released, Download Now: Check Link Here
- Dr Radha takes charge as SVMC Principal
- Maharashtra remains a strong pillar of progress: PM Modi
Nagarkurnool: Unseasonal rains cause heavy losses to farmers
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: Farmers in the district suffered significant losses due to unexpected rains that lashed the region on Wednesday evening.A large number...
Nagarkurnool: Farmers in the district suffered significant losses due to unexpected rains that lashed the region on Wednesday evening.
A large number of farmers had brought their harvested paddy to the Nellikonda Agricultural Market Yard in the district headquarters.
As the produce was spread out in the open for drying, the sudden rain drenched the entire stock.
The sight of their soaked crops left farmers devastated.
Both maize and paddy were heavily affected by the downpour.
Many farmers were seen in tears, unable to bear the extent of the damage caused by the unseasonal rain.
Farmers are now urging the government to purchase the rain-affected grain and provide them with fair compensation to ease their losses.
Next Story