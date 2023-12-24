Live
Narayanpet: Be cautious when using free WiFi says ZP CEO Shailaja
Narayanapet : In this age of digital retail, it is more important than ever for consumers to stay vigilant and be aware of cyber fraudsters. “Consumers must be aware of their rights. They should be wary of deceptive online advertisements and potential cyber threats. Moreover, they must be very careful when using free WiFi,” said ZP CEO Shailaja, during the ‘National Consumer Day’ awareness programme held by the Civil Supplies Department at the district collector’s conference hall on Saturday.
Addressing the gathering, Shailaja highlighted the pivotal role of the Consumer Rights Act, initially enacted in 1986 and later modified in 2019 as the Protection of Consumer Rights Act. She encouraged consumers to prioritise secure passwords and refrain from sharing OTPs. Shailaja also stressed the significance of verifying product details, including manufacturing address, date of manufacture, and expiry date, as well as contacting customer care before making any purchase. In the realm of digital transactions, consumers were advised to exercise caution when using digital payment methods, QR codes, and mobile apps.