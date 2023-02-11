Newly developed market, parks awaits inauguration

Khammam: A spacious integrated vegetable and meat market and as many as 10 parks developed at the Gollapadu channel area are being ready for inauguration in Khammam city. The construction work of an integrated vegetable and meat market, which is being built at a cost of Rs 4.50 crores at VDO's Colony in Khammam city, has reached its final stage. The market is spread over 2.01 acres of land.

According to Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, He said, there are a total of 134 stalls, of which 65 are vegetable stalls, 23 fruit stalls and 46 are meat stalls thus making all essentials required by the public available in one place. The market is said to be the second biggest one after Hyderabad.

Wall paintings, sheds, parking, water supply, electricity and other facilities have already been provided. The integrated market is being built in a modern way to provide all facilities to the people of Khammam city which is spreading rapidly day by day, said Ajay Kumar. The Gollapadu channel in Khammam three-town has been modernised with a cost of Rs.100 crore and a pipeline has been laid to serve as underground drainage for about 11 km. About 10 parks are being built in the area. The works of four parks have been completed; construction works of six more parks are going on and will be completed soon. The parks have facilities like basketball and shuttle courts, a mega chess board, skating rinks, greenery, children's parks, play equipment and Pancha Tatva park.

In addition to the above the parks have also got beautiful fountains, walking tracks, drinking water facilities, and public toilets, welcome arches at the entrance of the park, Pattana Prakruti Vanams, Telangana Kreeda Pranganams and open gyms.

The parks have been named after famous personalities like Prof K Jayashankar, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Konda Laxman Bapuji, Manchikanti Ramakrishna Rao, Padmashri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, Razab Ali and others.