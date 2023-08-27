Next 90 days crucial, Uttam tells partymen

Huzurnagar: Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy has called upon the Congress leaders and cadres to spare no efforts to get the Telangana voters teach a lesson to BRS at the next hustings. They should actively take part in the ongoing voters list revision process by tomorrow.

Addressed a meeting of Congress office-bearers at Huzurnagar party office, the MP to reach out to the voters in a big way, assigning one person each to impress upon 100 voters at least. He exuded confidence that he would win Huzurnagar with a majority of not less than 50,000 votes. In the same vein, he asserted that the Congress would win 70 seats and form government in Telangana.

The former TPCC president observed that Telangana public were fed up with the inefficient and corrupt BRS government and its MLAs. On KCR’s watch, there had been a massive spurt in the incidence of land grabbing, misconduct and corruption. He urged leaders and workers to work hard for the next 90 days like disciplined soldiers.