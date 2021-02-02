No rail allocation to TS irks Khammam residents

Khammam/ Kothagudem: After the corona outbreak and the subsequent domino effect it showed on world economies, including India, the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a little respite to people with the 137 per cent hike in allocation to health sector. However, the people of Khammam feel that they were let down with no word on Khammam to Sathupally railway line.

Speaking to The Hans India, K Johan David, a private employee, stated that the Centre favoured corporates in the Union Budget, and rued over increase in fuel prices and no fund allocation to the State.

"The government has not allotted funds for women. During the Covid pandemic, the women suffered a lot as they lost their jobs. Thought that government would support women, but it let down hugely," felt M Uma, a social worker from Kothagudem.

Lashing out at the Centre for giving no respite to middleclass, Nunna Nageswara Rao, a Left leader, stated that the government hiked the charges of petrol, diesel, cooking oil and groceries despite knowing that how people are being affected by the price rise and leading pathetic lives after Covid-19 breakdown.

Another resident, M Vinay Kumar said, "We were expecting a railway line from Khammam to Sathupally and to Sarapaka, which has been pending for the last many years. This time also we are let down with no announcement and allocation to this."