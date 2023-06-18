Nothing unusual about the girl: DMHO

Khammam: The District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Malathi dismissed the phenomenon that went viral on social media last month that paper, cotton seeds, rice and plastic particles discharge from the eyes of a six-year-old girl from Mahbubabad district.

The girl’s parents, Bhukya Sowjanya, B Dasru, and Divya of Pedda of Kistaram village of Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district had visited Mamata General Hospital in Khammam on May 20 to complain about foreign particles being released from one of her eyes.

At the hospital, she was evaluated by a team of experts, including ophthalmologist Dr K Vijaya Kumar. Dr. Rama Swamy, the hospital superintendent, told the media that the doctor’s team discovered the girl’s right eye, from which the particles were reported to have been released, to be normal.

On May 22, district health officers investigated the matter after receiving instructions from district Collector VP Gautham.

In a statement here on Friday, Dr. Malathi said that the girl, Sowjanya, had a habit of placing certain objects in her mouth and without her knowledge she also places plastic waste and other small objects in her eye. The parents who found such objects in her eye were panicked.

The fact was there was no discharge of foreign particles from the girl’s eye. The girl’s parents were counseled to keep a close watch on the child and teach her healthy habits to address the problem, she added.