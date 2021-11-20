Opposition welcomes move; TRS, Congress claim credit

Khammam: Post the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of three farm laws, the opposition parties across the country have termed the move as a victory for the farmers. Some of the parties in Khammam took credit but many attributed it to the farmers.



It is to be mentioned here that farmers began protesting against the Central government after it introduced the three farm laws in the parliament. After a year-long protests that saw many farmers losing lives, PM Modi has announced the repealing of three farm laws. The entire opposition including the left parties welcomed the move. The TRS, Congress and left cadres in the Khammam district celebrated the day as farmers' victory day.

Expressing his view to The Hans India, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the BJP party at the Centre decided to repeal all three farm laws after the TRS' Maha Dharna in Hyderabad against the controversial farm laws. He attributed the credit to the TRS party. He said that BJP was frightened of of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's strength and ability. He added that BJP might have remembered how KCR had fought for the separate state formation. He informed that CM KCR has called for Maha Dharna for the welfare of the farmers and hence the frightened BJP decided to repeal the three farm laws. He said that BJP need to learn a lesson from this.

Similarly, the Congress had also tried to give credit to Rahul Gandhi. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha stated that it is great victory to the Congress and farmers under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that the move was made by the BJP due to the defeats in upcoming elections. It was the first time in the history of democratic governments that brazen and cruel laws were made without even taking the stake holders on board, he added. Bhatti observed that the BJP downfall started in the country.

However, All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) general secretary B Venkat credited the move to the farmers' victory. He said that it is the historical decision by the BJP government and added that it was the late decision taken as more than 700 farmers and common people died during the protest since a year. He demanded the government to immediately announce a law on Minimum Support Price(MSP) which was demanded by the farmers. He said that it was a great victory to the farmers after Independence. He added that the victory proved to "Rythe Raju"

Similarly, the CPI(ML) state leader Potu Ranga Rao welcomed the decision of BJP government. He informed that the credit goes to farmers who protested against the farm bills since a year in Delhi. He demanded the Central government to immediately implement Justice Swaminadhan commission for the welfare of farmers. He also demanded to immediately withdraw the new power bill which is very harmful to the people and also demanded to conduct special Parliament session to introduce the new farm bills. He informed that the people will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP if they have intended to make this announcement to gain votes in general elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He conveyed special thanks to the Prime Minister Modi for recognising how harmful the three farm laws were.