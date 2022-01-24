Padma Shri Ramaiah donates 20 tonnes red sandal to govt

Khammam: Famous environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah has decided to donate about 20 tons of red sandal grown on his own land to the state government for " Haritha Nidhi ".

Ramaiah is well known as a tree lover as he planted more than one crore saplings and trees across the State and also distributed lakhs of saplings raised by his land to many people free of cost.

The State as well as Union governments have recognised his services and honoured him with prestigious award of Padma Sri five years ago.

He is raising sapling on his own land with support and help of wife Janamma. Both are planting trees for last forty years in erstwhile Khammam district.

He has also grown more than 50 red sandal trees on his seven acres lands in his village Reddypalli in the rural mandal of Khammam 20 years ago.

The State government gave him permission to sell the red sandal trees but he decided to donate them to Haritha Nidhi. He recently met the Green Challenger founder MP Santhosh Kumar at Pragathi Bhavan and informed him about his decision.

His decision was appreciated by many people and prominent personalities in the district.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ramaiah said he would plant trees for developing greenery in the State till his last breath. He urged the people make planting saplings a habit for a healthy society.