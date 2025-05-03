Palabhishekam to Rahul Gandhi’s portrait

Khammam: Local Congress leaders performed palabhishekam to the portrait MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday crediting the latter for the Central government’s decision to undertake a national caste census.

They also conveyed special thanks to Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. District PCC Observer and Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy participated in the programme.