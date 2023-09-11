Live
- Intinta Innovator: Meet Panduga Sahasra who developed Helping hands/Aid for the old aged
- Dalit farmers raise pitch for judicious share of land under pooling project
- Khammam: Flood relief aid distributed
- Ritual done as per Agama Sastra: Errabelli
- Pebbair student wins karate medal
- Khammam: Book by New Era student unveiled
- Car catches fire at ORR near Shamshabad municipality
- KVR to launch campaign from Tipparthi village
- Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao applies for BJP ticket
- Why is suicide so Common among youth
Just In
Pebbair student wins karate medal
Highlights
Pebbair: The Second South Indian Karate Federation Championship was held in Trivandrum September 8-10. A student from the town, Kummitha Chandana, won...
Pebbair: The Second South Indian Karate Federation Championship was held in Trivandrum September 8-10. A student from the town, Kummitha Chandana, won a medal under 9 girls category. Master Srinivasulu of Suman Chot Khan Academy congratulated her on the occasion. Telangana Keo state president Mahesh Kumar Goud, general secretary Ramaswami, Wanaparthy district Keo general secretary Abdul Nabi also congratulated the student.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS