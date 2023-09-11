Pebbair student wins karate medal

Pebbair: The Second South Indian Karate Federation Championship was held in Trivandrum September 8-10. A student from the town, Kummitha Chandana, won a medal under 9 girls category. Master Srinivasulu of Suman Chot Khan Academy congratulated her on the occasion. Telangana Keo state president Mahesh Kumar Goud, general secretary Ramaswami, Wanaparthy district Keo general secretary Abdul Nabi also congratulated the student.