PM Modi’s birthday marked by community service

Khammam: The district BJP unit celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by organizing various community service programmes on Tuesday. A blood donation camp was held under the leadership of district party president Galla Satyanarayana, where several party leaders and workers participated and donated blood.

Earlier, the party observed National Integration Day at the BJP office, where the national flag was hoisted. In Sathupalli, senior Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao and Tandra Vinod Rao distributed sarees to 300 elderly women.

Dr G Venkateswarlu, the state BJP doctors’ wing coordinator, visited old age homes, felicitated the elderly, and distributed sweets. Speaking on the occasion, party leaders praised PM Modi’s leadership and highlighted his contributions to strengthening the nation. They expressed confidence that under his leadership, India would continue to develop in Modi’s third term.

Leaders urged party workers to raise awareness about the NDA government’s achievements by conducting door-to-door campaigns. They also cut a cake and distributed sweets to the public and students.

The event also included celebrating Viswakarma Jayanthi and honouring health workers for their service. Key participants included state leaders Gantela Vidyasagar, Kanumarlapudi Upender, and district officials such as Shyam Rathod and Vijaya Reddy.