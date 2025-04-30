Ponguleti hits back at KCR

Khammam (Nelakondapalli): Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy strongly criticised former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during an awareness conference on the Bhu Bharati Act held in Surdepalli, Nelakondapalli mandal, Khammam district on Tuesday.

Responding to KCR’s recent comments made in Warangal, the minister questioned, “Is your stomach burning because the poor are eating affordable rice? Or because Indiramma is giving houses to the poor? Or perhaps because farmers received proper loan waivers?”

He suggested that KCR’s frustration is coming because of the welfare initiatives under the current government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The minister also took aim at the previous administration’s Dharani Act, claiming it was implemented without due process and caused widespread hardship. “For three and a half years, Dharani existed without proper procedures. Many people suffered, and none benefited,” he alleged.

Highlighting the Bhu Bharati Act as a corrective measure, he said it was developed after studying revenue laws across 18 states. Inputs from intellectuals, retired officials, and

senior collectors were considered to ensure justice for the poor. “This Act is a product of careful reform, aimed at rectifying past mistakes and empowering the common people,” he stated.